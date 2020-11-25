 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Like a boxer who has been knocked out': Napoli, club at which Diego Maradona became an icon, mourn hero

25 Nov, 2020 17:39
Diego Maradona during his time at Napoli - Reuters / Action Images
SSC Napoli, the club at which Diego Maradona spent the most illustrious years of his domestic playing career, have likened the "devastating blow" of losing the maverick of football as "like a boxer who has been knocked out".

Captain of the 1986 World Cup winning team Maradona passed away aged 60 at home in Tigre, north of his hometown Buenos Aires, on Wednesday after suffering a fatal heart attack.

Napoli, the club at which the number ten enjoyed the most fruitful years of his domestic playing career, described the loss as a "devastating blow" for both the city of Naples and the club.

"We are in mourning," said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo, Reuters reported. "We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock."

Maradona won two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia in the late 1980s and early 90s with the Neapolitan club, including a league and cup double, as well as his only European trophy with the UEFA Cup.

