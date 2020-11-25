 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Diego Maradona dead: Argentinian football legend passes away aged 60
HomeSport News

MMA champion Emiliano Sordi used $1 MILLION prize to feed hungry people in his home town during COVID-19 crisis

25 Nov, 2020 15:50
Get short URL
MMA champion Emiliano Sordi used $1 MILLION prize to feed hungry people in his home town during COVID-19 crisis
Emiliano Sordi © Instagram / fightlibrary
PFL light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi has donated his million-dollar prize to feed hungry people in Argentina which has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sordi won the PFL’s 2019 light heavyweight season and playoffs, defeating five opponents in one year to earn the season championship and a check for $1 million in prize money.

READ MORE: 'You better be ready': Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. spar on social media as they brag Saturday's fight set to 'break PPV records'

But, instead of spending the money on luxury purchases, the fighter preferred to help people in his home town of Rio Cuarto by providing them with free meals.

Appearing on the Hablemos MMA podcast, the fighter talked about his huge donation, describing the situation in the South-American country as "very bad".

I tried to use this, that happened to me, to help friends and people in my city,” Sordi said.

Everything here is very rough. The economy is very bad. The situation is looking very ugly.”

We started giving food to about 300 people and we got to a point where we gave food to 3,000. So, economically, I didn’t enjoy any of [the $1 million prize]. I didn’t buy anything. I didn’t go on vacation. I mean, I was locked at home. But I used those resources to help people who were going through a rough time,” he added.

Argentina is one of the world’s worst-affected countries, with a lengthy COVID-19 lockdown badly impacting the country’s economy.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies