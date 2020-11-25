 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
North Korean gymnast LEAPS OVER three-meter barbed wire fence to escape to the South – reports

25 Nov, 2020 12:26
South Korean soldiers patrol along a barbed-wire fence © REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean man, reportedly a former gymnast, has defected to the South by apparently vaulting over a three-meter wire fence at the heavily guarded border.

The unnamed man, said to be in his 20s, managed to avoid detection by North Korean troops and jump over the wire fence without triggering sensor alarms.

According to local media, the fence looked pressed down but “didn’t appear to have been modified or cut.”

He crossed into South Korea through the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at around 7pm local time on November 3, before being captured 14 hours later by South Korean soldiers less than a mile from the border.

The defector was taken to custody and is reportedly seeking political asylum in South Korea.

Seoul officials who are investigating the incident are said to have made the man recreate his insane jump twice to make sure he could have leapt across the border.

The man’s light body weight and gymnastics training apparently helped him to make the gravity-defying vault in a daring bid to escape.

