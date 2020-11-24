 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French rugby legend Christophe Dominici dies in suspected suicide at age 48

24 Nov, 2020 17:56
Dominici pictured playing for France in 2007. © Reuters
Former French international Christophe Dominici has been found dead at the Saint-Cloud park near Paris after a witness reported seeing a man fitting his description jumping from the roof of a disused building on Tuesday.

It was subsequently reported by local authorities that suicide was the apparent cause of death of the 67-times capped international winger, who was 48. 

The diminutive Dominici scored 25 tries in a career which saw him play at three World Cups and earn a reputation as one of the premiere finishers in the northern hemisphere.

His most memorable moment in French colors came in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against the New Zealand All Blacks when he deftly controlled a ball with one hand as he raced down the left sideline with a score crucial to what would become an historic comeback. 

A domestic career with Toulon and Stade Francais yielded a mammoth haul of trophies and two appearances in the European Cup Final. Dominici retired from professional rugby in 2008 after a 17-year career and moved into coaching, but would only remain under the employ of Stade Francais for a single season. 

He wrote in his 2007 autobiography that he was prone to bouts of depression, admitting that he was still reeling from a tragic loss in his family several years before, while also detailing that he had been abused as a child.

The French Rugby Federation said that Dominici's influence was such that he "left his imprint on an entire generation of rugby.

"Today, the rugby family has lost a legend and an emblematic player."

