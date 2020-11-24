UFC fans pick up 'cryptic clue' as Khabib confirms talks with Dana White – is star returning to octagon or declaring he's done?

UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed he is set for a meeting with Dana White "soon", but fans are split on what that means for a potential comeback for the recently-retired Russian star.

White said after UFC 255 at the weekend that he would be meeting Khabib in the near future to discuss his plans, after the undefeated Dagestani shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement immediately following his victory over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi last month.

"I'm giving Khabib some time to think this over, he and I are going to get together and meet soon... we'll talk," White had said in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Khabib has now confirmed the impending get-together between the pair, dropping the message "see you soon" on his social media channels along with a picture of himself walking away from White at a UFC 254 press conference.

That sent fans into overdrive as to what the talks would hold between the pair.

Some speculated that the message meant Khabib would be returning for a shot at the fabled 30-0 mark, while others saw clear symbolism in the image Khabib had selected.

"No, it’s a farewell. His back is to Dana, I think it’s a goodbye," wrote one fan.

Khabib, 32, has stuck by his retirement stance in recent weeks, telling a gathering in his Dagestani homeland that he was now pursuing farming rather than fighting.

"I had a goal to reach the summit and I got there. Further, I have no competitive interest," Khabib said.

"Next year I will graduate. I'd like to do a masters course, dedicate more time to studying.

"I've bought sheep, I tend to my farm. I'd like to develop in this field a little. I have the bull calves out to feed, I have cows."

White clearly has different plans, and will no doubt bring all his powers of persuasion to bear on the 155lbs champ in a bid to keep him in the octagon for just a little while longer.