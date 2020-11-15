 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Meltdown!' Tiger Woods plays WORST HOLE of his CAREER as he suffers final day Masters nightmare (VIDEO)

15 Nov, 2020 19:03
Get short URL
'Meltdown!' Tiger Woods plays WORST HOLE of his CAREER as he suffers final day Masters nightmare (VIDEO)
Tiger Woods suffered a nightmare 12th hole at the Masters. © Reuters
Tiger Woods had a Sunday to forget at Augusta as he shot a 10 on the par-three 12th hole, finding the water on three separate occasions - the worst score he has posted on a hole in his near 30-year career.

The 44-year-old five-time Masters champion didn't look to be in a chance of claiming his sixth when play began early on Sunday but a little over half-way through his round, his chances hit a brick wall, or more specifically a water trap. 

Woods' first two shots sailed into Rae’s Creek, and another overshot its target to settle in a bunker - with his exit shot also getting inadvertently submerged. 

The resulting septuple-bogey moved Woods to 4 over par - and the irony of it coming at the 12th hole, where Woods moved ahead of the pack to win the tournament in a remarkable comeback last year, won't have been lost by the millions of socially distanced viewers watching the broadcast.

"I committed to the wrong wind," Woods told CBS afterwards. "The wind was off the right for the first two (golfers), then when I stepped in there it switched to howling off the left. The flag on 11 was howling off the left and I didn’t commit to the wind. I also got ahead of it and pushed it too, because I thought the wind was coming more off the right and it was off the left.

"That just started the problems from there," Woods added. "From there I hit a lot more shots and had a lot more experiences there in Rae’s creek."

Also on rt.com Diversity detectives on the case: PC brigade force white makers of Tiger Woods film into groveling apology

It was a near-impossible task for Woods to repeat last year's heroics as he began the day 11 shots off the leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods did pick up the pace down the stretch and sank five birdies in the following six holes, finishing with a 76 to end one under par overall, but the damage had already been well and truly done by that stage.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies