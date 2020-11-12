Cockpit capers: Russian pilots draw GIANT PENIS in support of Artem Dzyuba after masturbation video scandal

Russian Pobeda Airlines pilots chose a ballsy flight path to express their support for scandal-hit footballer Artem Dzyuba, drawing a giant penis in the sky with.

A plane going from Moscow to Ekaterinburg was following its standard trajectory before making additional loops, creating a giant phallic sky drawing.

“We don’t know what you might see in our aircraft’s flightpath, but probably Pobeda captains decided to express their support for Artem Dzyuba condemning the madness around him,” a Pobeda spokesperson said.

Dzyuba made headlines after a video of him pleasuring himself leaked online.

Пилоты «Победы» поддержали Дзюбу, нарисовав в небе силуэт фаллоса https://t.co/NDe584GEGXpic.twitter.com/05tZkxF5IK — Взгляд (@vzglyad) November 11, 2020

In the wake of the scandal, the player was removed from the national squad for three games.