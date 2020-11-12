 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cockpit capers: Russian pilots draw GIANT PENIS in support of Artem Dzyuba after masturbation video scandal

12 Nov, 2020 16:50
Artem Dzyuba © REUTERS / Yiannis Kourtoglou | © social media
Russian Pobeda Airlines pilots chose a ballsy flight path to express their support for scandal-hit footballer Artem Dzyuba, drawing a giant penis in the sky with.

A plane going from Moscow to Ekaterinburg was following its standard trajectory before making additional loops, creating a giant phallic sky drawing.

We don’t know what you might see in our aircraft’s flightpath, but probably Pobeda captains decided to express their support for Artem Dzyuba condemning the madness around him,” a Pobeda spokesperson said.

Dzyuba made headlines after a video of him pleasuring himself leaked online.

In the wake of the scandal, the player was removed from the national squad for three games.

