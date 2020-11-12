 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Like the Walking Dead': Dutch star Hateboer plays on after having head wound STAPLED UP following horror head clash (PHOTOS)

12 Nov, 2020 12:52
Hateboer played on despite the nasty clash of heads. © ANP Sport via Getty Images
Gritty Dutch defender Hans Hateboer showed his mettle after playing on in his team's draw with Spain despite being involved in a gory clash of heads with rival Jose Gaya.

The pair collided just before the half-hour mark of the friendly in Amsterdam, leaving both men bloodied and battered. 

Spaniard Gaya suffered a wound above his left eye which began bleeding heavily, causing the Valencia left back to leave the field for further treatment and be replaced by Tottenham star Sergio Reguillon.

Gaya needed stiches to an ugly wound above his left eyebrow. © ANP Sport via Getty Images

Atalanta ace Hateboer was also wounded, in his case on the top of his head, but remarkably played on for the rest of the half after being stapled up on the touchline.

The right back was then replaced at the interval by PSV Eindhoven's Denzel Dumfries, which Netherlands boss Frank de Boer later explained was a 'precaution' after the player had received four stitches. 

Hateboer was repaired on the touchline before playing on. © ANP Sport via Getty Images

Spain were 1-0 ahead at the time of the incident thanks to Sergio Canales' 18th-minute strike, but the Dutch leveled soon after the break through Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, who was returning to the Amsterdam Arena, his former stomping ground when he was at Ajax.

Giving an update on Gaya's condition after the game, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter that the 25-year-old had "suffered a contusion (blunt incision) on his left eyebrow that has caused a gap" and would be assessed further before deciding whether he could feature in the upcoming Nations League games against Switzerland and Germany. 

Amid intense criticism over international matches going ahead despite heavily congested domestic fixture lists, the Netherlands also lost central defender Nathan Ake just six minutes into the game when he pulled up clutching his hamstring. 

Ake played no further part in the game, which ended at 1-1, and will return to club team Manchester City where Pep Guardiola and Co. will no doubt be sweating on his fitness. 

The brutal scenes in Amsterdam saw some football fans compare the game to an episode of zombie series 'The Walking Dead'.

