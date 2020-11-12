 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'The same intellectual value as flat-Earthers': Juventus & Argentina ace Paulo Dybala mocks Covid-19 deniers

12 Nov, 2020 11:59
Paulo Dybala © Reuters / Alberto Lingria
Juventus star Paulo Dybala has lashed out at those who deny the existence of Covid-19, comparing them to 'flat Earth' believers.

The Argentine international, who spent almost a month in self-isolation after contracting the virus in March, said that he “struggled to breathe” while battling the disease.

The 26-year-old said he was not afraid of getting infected again, but that Covid-19 deniers remind him of so-called 'Flat Earthers'.

Covid deniers have the same intellectual value as the flat-Earthers. Do not let me add more,” the player said, Football-Italia reported.

In March, Dybala announced that he and girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for Covid-19, adding his name to the long list of sport stars affected by the virus.

The player needed more than two months to fully recover and return to Serie A, which restarted only in June. 

