 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘His madness is his charm’: Paris Masters director says tennis needs more players like Daniil Medvedev

9 Nov, 2020 11:43
Get short URL
‘His madness is his charm’: Paris Masters director says tennis needs more players like Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev © Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes
The Rolex Paris Masters’ director, Guy Forget, has hailed Daniil Medvedev’s recent ATP title as a great success, explaining that modern tennis needs more players like him.

The 24-year-old Russian scooped the Paris Masters title on Sunday, beating his German opponent Alexander Zverev in three sets, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

READ MORE: 'Appalling attitude': Fans rip into 'smiling' Zverev after he ends week of domestic abuse allegations with defeat to Medvedev

Forget labeled Medvedev a “whimsical boy” and said that his temperamental play reminds him John McEnroe, who was famous for his confrontational on-court behavior.

We know [Medvedev’s] a whimsical boy, that’s what makes his charm,” Forget said.

He has that little touch of madness that makes him sympathetic. We remember his spat with the New York public who helped him to transcend himself. It was reminiscent of a certain John McEnroe. Tennis needs players like that, a little different. We have a beautiful winner.”

The Russian athlete, who reached the final of the 2019 US Open, had trolled a booing crowd, saying that spectators’ “support” helped him to win matches.

The top-ranked Russian player has already qualified for a place at the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be held at the O2 in London from 15-22 November.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies