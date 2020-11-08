HACKED: Russia star Dzyuba 'was ready for X-rated video to be leaked' after phone was accessed – reports

Russia and Zenit St Petersburg captain Artem Dzyuba already feared that an X-rated video supposedly featuring the star masturbating would be leaked online after his telephone was hacked, according to reports.

The clip claiming to show Dzyuba lying in bed pleasuring himself emerged on Saturday night and quickly spread around Russian-speaking sections of the internet.

According to Telegram channel Baza, the footballer had been prepared for the clip to see the broader light of day after his phone was hacked a few weeks ago.

The forward attempted to wipe the phone but it was already too late, Baza reported, while the hackers are said not to have made any demands of the footballer before leaking the clip.

Neither Dzyuba nor club team Zenit have commented on the veracity of the video – which some reports have claimed was filmed in December of 2019 – although Russian national team boss Stanislav Cherchesov announced on Sunday that the star would not join the squad for the upcoming matches against Moldova, Turkey and Serbia.

"We have always emphasized that both on the football field and outside it, everyone must match the level and status of a player of the national team," Cherchesov said.

"In this regard, today it was decided not to call Artem Dzyuba up to the current training camp in order to protect both the team and the player from excessive negativity and tension.

"Artem will have time to normalize the situation. I hope that this topic will no longer be raised during the team's work at this training camp."

Dzyuba is set to lead club team Zenit out for their Premier League clash with Krasnodar later on Sunday, after which the St Petersburg club are expected to make an announcement about the intimate video.