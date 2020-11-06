‘I kept my level high’: Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev reaches Paris Masters semifinals

Russia’s top-ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev has propelled himself to the semifinal of prestigious ATP tournament the Rolex Paris Masters, after defeating Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in straight sets.

The third-seeded Russian allowed his opponent to take just four games, recording a confident 6-3, 6-1 win in 63 minutes.

Medvedev got off to a brilliant start, taking a 3-1 lead. He didn’t squander this, going on to win the match opener in 36 minutes.

Schwartzman tried to reverse the course of the game, but all his efforts appeared to be in vain, as his Russian rival continued dominating on the court to seal a 6-1 win.

"It was a good match,” Medvedev said.

“I kept my level high and he made some errors, which gave me control of the match. It didn't feel like a short match, as there are always rallies with Diego.

"I'm happy to have won quickly today. I'm pleased to have gone deep in Paris, as it will help for the [Nitto ATP Finals] in London. I produced some good tennis today."

Stunning.A simply sensational performance from @DaniilMedwed as he makes the semi-finals at the #RolexParisMasters 👏 pic.twitter.com/OO7H7jlJZC — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 6, 2020

In the semifinal, Medvedev will face the winner of the tie between Canadian Milos Raonic and Ugo Humbert of France.

Medvedev has already qualified for a place at the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be held at the O2 in London from 15-22 November.