 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Perfect hips': Russian skeleton stunner Yulia Kanakina sets pulses racing with intense training session

3 Nov, 2020 16:32
Get short URL
'Perfect hips': Russian skeleton stunner Yulia Kanakina sets pulses racing with intense training session
© Instagram / yulia.kanakina
Russian skeleton star Yulia Kanakina has shared a video from her regular training session triggering praise from her followers who were impressed with the athlete’s “perfect” body.

The 24-year-old showed off her intense legs workout while wearing a sports bra and tight-fitting leggings, accentuating her curves.

Also on rt.com ‘I love my body’: Meet Russian skeleton champion Yulia Kanakina who swapped ballet for sport (PHOTOS)

I’m flying like rocket,” the athlete captioned her picture from a gym, saying she always “feels good” after a training session.

Kanakina’s post didn’t go unnoticed by her followers, who sent her many compliments, including that her “hips are perfect.”

The 2017 world junior champion, who is widely considered one of the most beautiful female athletes in Russia, is active on social media where she shares photos from her vacations, training sessions, and competitions.

Kanakina gave up ballet classes to take up skeleton, and said she was terrified by the ice track in the beginning and prayed she’d reach the finish line without being injured.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies