From HERO to ZERO! Spanish lower league goalkeeper SCORES last-gasp equalizer, then gets LOBBED from resulting kickoff (VIDEO)

Spanish goalkeeper Carlos Torres went through the full range of emotions in a recent lower league game where he scored a late equalizer with a stunning shot - only to concede a long-range lob seconds later.

The action-packed finale came in a Spanish sixth-tier game between Torres' Vinaros CF and rivals Peniscola when, with Peniscola a goal to the good as the clock ticked down, Torres marched upfield when his side were awarded a free-kick.

The set-piece was initially defended by Peniscola, but a follow-up attack saw the ball land at the feet of the giant Vinaros CF goalkeeper, who blasted the ball into the bottom right corner of the net from 25 yards. Torres' sublime strike resulted in pandemonium on the pitch and in the stands due to the last-minute leveler.

The celebrations were to be short-lived. Just after the resulting kick-off, and with Torres still retreating back to his own goal, a Peniscola player surprised everyone - including the man behind the television camera - by thumping a long-range lob towards Vinaros CF's goal.

Torres, no doubt still reliving his own moment of glory from seconds before, saw the ball late and began furiously backpedaling, but could only paw the precise strike into his own net.

"I cannot believe it, I cannot believe it!" a female voice is heard saying, via translation.

Torres then sinks his head into the turf as the situation becomes clear. What was arguably the most spectacular single moment of his career was quickly eclipsed by his most embarrassing one.