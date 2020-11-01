 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Corona comeback: Cristiano Ronaldo RETURNS from COVID-19 quarantine, scores TWICE from the bench as Juventus win 4-1 (VIDEO)

1 Nov, 2020 17:44
Get short URL
Corona comeback: Cristiano Ronaldo RETURNS from COVID-19 quarantine, scores TWICE from the bench as Juventus win 4-1 (VIDEO)
Back in the goals: Cristiano Ronaldo © AFP
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo bounced straight back to form on his return to action after testing positive for COVID-19 as he came off the bench to score twice as Juventus defeated Spezia 4-1.

The match was level at 1-1 when 35-year-old Ronaldo was introduced from the substitutes bench in the 56th minute, and the mercurial Portuguese star scored just three minutes later.

An Alvaro Morata through-ball sent Ronaldo through on goal, and the returning star made no mistake with the finish as he rounded Ivan Provedel in the Spezia goal and rolled the ball into the empty net.

Ronaldo added a second from the penalty spot with a flourish as he chipped a "Panenka"-style effort down the middle to register his fifth goal of the season and put the seal on a 4-1 victory.

After the victory, Ronaldo took to Twitter to reveal his pleasure at being able to return and make such an impact.

"Happy to be back and help the team with two goals!" he tweeted.

"Well done team. Always Fino Alla Fine."

Also on rt.com Ronaldo recovers: Juventus confirm Cristiano tests NEGATIVE for Covid-19 as star finally set for return to action
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies