'Really starting to click': Signs that Lampard's Chelsea hitting top gear as stars shine in 3-0 thumping of Burnley

Roman Abramovich's big-money additions continued to show their worth on the pitch as ever-improving Chelsea continued their impressive recent form en route to a one-sided victory against lowly Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Hakim Ziyech's first Premier League goal for the Blues, as well as strikes from Kurt Zouma and summer signing Timo Werner, were enough to claim the three points for Lampard's Chelsea who remain unbeaten since a 2-0 reverse to champions Liverpool five weeks ago.

Moroccan Ziyech, a summer import from Ajax, was making his first league start of the campaign and was a constant threat, opening his Premier League account on 26 minutes and setting up another for Werner late in the game after Zouma's powerful header from a Mason Mount corner had doubled Chelsea's advantage.

Excellent performance from @ChelseaFC. They’re playing some delightful football. 👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

Over past week, #CFC have had to travel to Man Utd, Krasnodar and Burnley. To come away with two convincing wins and a positive draw is very positive. A lot more to come from this team. — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) October 31, 2020

Couldn’t have asked for a much better away performance, especially after a long trip to Russia. Still early days but this Chelsea team is starting to take shape and really starting to click. Momentum is with us right now ! #CFC#BURCHE#PLhttps://t.co/6k7zvz6TFj — Thomas Hoskins ⭐ (@RealTomHoskins) October 31, 2020

But as impressive as the team's galaxy of forward stars were, Lampard will have been equally buoyed by the performance of his oft-criticized backline. Edouard Mendy was again impressive, keeping his fifth consecutive clean sheet and again underscoring the harsh contrast between his performances and those of the man he replaced in goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy's run of three successive games without conceding is the most since Petr Cech managed the same feat in the 2004-05 season. Cech is now a technical advisor at the club and was instrumental in Mendy's recruitment.

Five straight clean sheets for Edouard Mendy with Chelsea 🧤 pic.twitter.com/Yf2NM4zux5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 31, 2020

Edouard Mendy becomes the first Chelsea goalkeeper since Petr Cech in 2004 to start with 3 consecutive Premier League clean sheets. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/parQMkv9VN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 31, 2020

Chelsea are yet to concede a goal when all three of their new defensive signings Silva, Chilwell and Mendy have started a game together!So far, they've started FIVE games and Chelsea have kept clean sheets in all FIVE games! The difference these guys have made is unreal🔥 pic.twitter.com/LN6mibee0p — Nouman (@nomifooty) October 31, 2020

Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva, another new signing, was again handed the captain's armband in the absence of Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho and showed signs of a blossoming partnership with Zouma. Ben Chilwell, another asset added by Abramovich's millions, was also diligent in his work on the left-hand side.

The win at Turf Moor caps an excellent week for Lampard's men and follows the 4-0 Champions League win away to Russian side Krasnodar in midweek. They rise to fourth position in the Premier League, one point off leaders Everton.

Lampard and his team return to Champions League action at home to Rennes on Wednesday.