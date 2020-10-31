 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Really starting to click': Signs that Lampard's Chelsea hitting top gear as stars shine in 3-0 thumping of Burnley

31 Oct, 2020 18:03
Chelsea continued their good form with victory at Burnley. © Reuters
Roman Abramovich's big-money additions continued to show their worth on the pitch as ever-improving Chelsea continued their impressive recent form en route to a one-sided victory against lowly Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Hakim Ziyech's first Premier League goal for the Blues, as well as strikes from Kurt Zouma and summer signing Timo Werner, were enough to claim the three points for Lampard's Chelsea who remain unbeaten since a 2-0 reverse to champions Liverpool five weeks ago.

New signing Hakim Ziyech was on target as Chelsea beat Burnley. © Reuters

Moroccan Ziyech, a summer import from Ajax, was making his first league start of the campaign and was a constant threat, opening his Premier League account on 26 minutes and setting up another for Werner late in the game after Zouma's powerful header from a Mason Mount corner had doubled Chelsea's advantage. 

But as impressive as the team's galaxy of forward stars were, Lampard will have been equally buoyed by the performance of his oft-criticized backline. Edouard Mendy was again impressive, keeping his fifth consecutive clean sheet and again underscoring the harsh contrast between his performances and those of the man he replaced in goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mendy's run of three successive games without conceding is the most since Petr Cech managed the same feat in the 2004-05 season. Cech is now a technical advisor at the club and was instrumental in Mendy's recruitment. 

Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva, another new signing, was again handed the captain's armband in the absence of Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho and showed signs of a blossoming partnership with Zouma. Ben Chilwell, another asset added by Abramovich's millions, was also diligent in his work on the left-hand side.

The win at Turf Moor caps an excellent week for Lampard's men and follows the 4-0 Champions League win away to Russian side Krasnodar in midweek. They rise to fourth position in the Premier League, one point off leaders Everton. 

Lampard and his team return to Champions League action at home to Rennes on Wednesday. 

