'I feel like Frankenstein': Liana Jojua shows grizzly stitched-up nose as she heals after UFC 254 stoppage

29 Oct, 2020 18:11
Jojua showed off her nose injury which is still healing after UFC 254. © Instagram @likajojua
UFC flyweight Liana Jojua has shown off the grizzly nose scars she still bears from her Fight Island stoppage defeat to Miranda Maverick last weekend.

Jojua suffered a deep gash the top of her nose inflicted by Maverick's elbow in the first round of their contest on the undercard in Abu Dhabi, and later required six stitches. 

The Georgian posted a selfie of her recovery process on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, alongside the caption that she "feels like Frankenstein".

Jojua showed how her nose has healed. © Instagram @likajojua

Jojua, 25, will also serve a six-month medical suspension, although that could be reduced to two months with 45 days of no-contact training if she’s cleared by an ear, nose and throat doctor.

Her defeat to Maverick took her record to 8-4 in MMA and 1-2 in the UFC. 

She told RT Sport that UFC president Dana White had spoken to her after the defeat and said she would fight again: “He didn’t forget about me and showed support. He said that it wasn’t the best stoppage and that he’ll give me another fight.”

As for Maverick, who was making her UFC debut, she is now 8-2 in MMA and enjoying a four-fight winning streak.

