 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'He's playing against us': Footage shows Real Madrid star Benzema 'telling teammate Mendy not to pass to Vinicius' (VIDEO)

28 Oct, 2020 10:47
Get short URL
'He's playing against us': Footage shows Real Madrid star Benzema 'telling teammate Mendy not to pass to Vinicius' (VIDEO)
Benzema and teammate Ferland Mendy supposedly spoke about teammate Vinicius. © AFP / Twitter @RMCsport
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been accused of bad-mouthing teammate Vinicius Jr in the tunnel at half-time during the Spanish team's last-gasp Champions League draw at Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday.

Real rallied from 2-0 down in Germany to scrape a draw thanks to late goals from veteran hitman Benzema and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.  

That saved Zinedine Zidane's men from suffering another embarrassing Champions League night, after they fell to a shock 3-2 defeat to Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk in Spain last week. 

READ MORE: Shakhtar shocker: Real Madrid suffer nightmare Champions League start against Covid-ravaged Ukrainian rivals

Similar disaster was averted on Tuesday in Germany, but cameras appeared to pick up a hint of the frustrations within the Los Blancos camp when Benzema was heard conferring with French teammate Ferland Mendy at half-time. 

According to French TV outlet Telefoot, Benzema ripped into Brazilian winger Vinicius and even told Mendy not to pass to him. 

"He does what he wants," Benzema is alleged to have said in  French, without mentioning Vinicius – who was standing nearby – by name during the conversation. 

“Don’t play with him, brother. He plays against us.” 

Benzema and Mendy were seen speaking with Vinicius as the team made their way back onto the pitch for the second half. 

At that stage Real were 1-0 down thanks to Marcus Thuram's 35th-minute opener, and the 23-year-old forward – who is the son of French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram – doubled the hosts' lead with another strike on 58 minutes. 

Real rallied late on as Benzema scored in the 87th minute before Casemiro snatched a point in the third minute of injury time. 

Vinicius Jr, 20, was subbed off with 20 minutes to play, being replaced by Belgian wingman Eden Hazard. 

Mendy, it should be noted, did pass the ball three times to his Brazilian teammate after the break, despite the alleged advice from Benzema.  

Also on rt.com Ex-Real Madrid president blasts 'lunacy' of selling Cristiano Ronaldo, claims club has debts of €1 BILLION

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies