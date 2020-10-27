Russian gymnastics queen Sevastyanova leaves fans speechless with stunning lingerie photoshoot

Olympic champion rhythmic gymnast Karolina Sevastyanova has set pulses racing with a new revealing photoshoot where she poses in black lingerie, drawing comparisons from fans to a Greek goddess.

The former gymnast, who retired at the age of 17 right after scooping gold in the group event at the 2012 Olympics in London, left Russia for Monaco where she currently resides with her boyfriend.

The 25-year-old shared pictures from her new photoshoot where she donned black lingerie while sitting on a wash basin in her bathroom.

“How do you wash yourself in the morning?” the former gymnast captioned the photo, triggering mixed reactions on her Instagram page.

“You’re gorgeous, like a Greek goddess,” one user wrote.

“You are always stunning,” another person added.

“What are you going to wash while sitting on your back?” one more fan joked.

“You are unbelievably beautiful,” a comment read.

Sevastyanova is one of the most discussed gymnasts in Russia with her Instagram account amassing more than 453,000 followers.

In 2012, she was named the most beautiful female athlete participating in the Summer Games.

Several years ago, she was rumored to be dating Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin.

His break-up with tennis player Maria Kirilenko was attributed to Sevastyanova – Kirilenko called off their engagement after pictures of her fiance spending time with the former gymnast emerged on social media.