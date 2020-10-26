‘We missed you so much’: Fans anticipate Alina Zagitova’s return after she shares video of new program

Reigning world and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova has reignited rumours about her possible return to competitive skating after her coaching team shared a video of her new routine.

"This is a fragment of Alina’s new program," Zagitova’s coach Eteri Tutberidze wrote while sharing a video which showed the skater gracefully dancing to the French musical Notre Dame de Paris.

Zagotova’s huge army of fans flooded the page with hundreds of messages asking the skater and her coach whether they are planning to resume her competitive career.

“You are so beautiful, we missed you so much,” one person wrote.

“Does that mean that you will return?” another user asked.

“Your performance is charming, we want to see you skating again,” one more comment read.

However, fans hopes to see their idol competing again will not be realized this season as the Russian star put her professional career on hold to concentrate on figure skating shows.

The 18-year-old athlete hosts the popular TV show “Ice Age” together with famed Russian skater Alexei Yagudin.

Zagitova’s new program which was proudly shared by her coach doesn’t mean that she is getting ready to make a highly anticipated comeback.

It’s more likely the skater is polishing her skills ahead of a new show “In love with figure skating” where she will be joined by other skating stars.

Last year, Zagitova stopped competitive skating explaining that he needed a break after two exhausting seasons during which she scooped Olympic and world crowns.