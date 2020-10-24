'There's a new BEAST in the middleweight division': Phil Hawes sends fans into MELTDOWN after STUNNING 18-second debut at UFC 254

Middleweight debutant Phil Hawes delivered a punch-perfect performance on his octagon debut at "UFC Fight Island" as he starched fellow debutant Jacob Malkoun in just 18 seconds at UFC 254.

Hawes, showed no nerves whatsoever as he set about the business of putting Malkoun away, and he made the breakthrough early when he stunned his man with a solid punch.

Hawes then moved in and connected with a series of punches, with each shot landing on its intended target as he blasted his way to an incredible 18-second knockout victory.

The American's stunning debut prompted a strong of plaudits on social media as fans queued up to offer their takes on Hawes' incredible showing.

"There is a new beast in the middleweight division, and his name is Phil Hawes," said one fan, who continued, "One of the most impressive UFC debuts I've ever seen."

Another exclaimed, "Phil Hawes just put the middleweight on notice . That was wild!!!!" while another stated, in typical all-caps incredulity, "HAWES IS A SAVAGE!"

Hawes' display also earned him the respect of his fellow fighters.

UFC welterweight Zak Cummings tweeted, "Welcome Phil Hawes. This kid is legit," while former UFC-fighter-turned-coach Mike Swick joked, "Damn Hawes beat my best time by 2 seconds! Impressed. I miss that feeling. I am old."