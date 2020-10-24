Still searching: Manchester United HELD at home by Chelsea as pressure rises on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United's win drought at home continued as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were held to a goalless draw by Frank Lampard's Chelsea in a largely uneventful clash at Old Trafford.

United went into the match having already lost their first two home games in the 2020/21 Premier League season, and were hopeful of an improved result after an encouraging showing in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Solskjaer's side won 2-1 away from home at Paris Saint-Germain, but were unable to make an impression against Chelsea and their recently-acquired goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy denied Marcus Rashford in the 35th minute and saved well from Juan Mata as the action struggled to catch fire in a lackluster first half.

It prompted Solskjaer to throw on Paul Pogba and new striker signing Edinson Cavani just before the hour mark in an attempt to spark things into life, and the Uruguayan striker nearly scored with his first touch after flicking a Bruno Fernandes cross into the side netting.

And with time running out, Rashford brought out the best in Mendy, who had to produce a superb save to deny the young United striker in the 90th minute.

But, despite looking the better side in attack, United had to content themselves with a point against a Chelsea side that looked compact, without offering too much of a threat in attack.

United now sit in 15th in the Premier League table with seven points after five games, while Chelsea sit fifth on nine points from six games played.