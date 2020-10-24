'I beat a Brazilian cowboy, maybe an American cowboy is next': Shavkat Rakhmonov hints at Donald Cerrone fight after UFC 254 win

Kazakhstan's undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov claimed a notable scalp at UFC 254 as he defeated Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira, then set his sights on another fighter with that famous nickname, Donald Cerrone.

Rakhmonov finished Oliveira in the first round via guillotine choke submission to pick up a notable win on his UFC debut, then told reporters, including RT Sport, that he would be interested in facing Cerrone next.

Just like I said before the fight, if he’s going to make a mistake, I’m going to capitalize on it," he said after his win.

"I felt the move was there, I didn’t think much, I just went for it and got him. I’m very happy to get this win, everyone in Kazakhstan was watching closely, I’m proud to make them happy, I’m very emotional right now.

Remember the name, Shavkat Rakhmonov!From 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan to Fight Island, Rakhmonov makes it 1️⃣3️⃣-0️⃣! #UFC254📺 Watch LIVE on @UFCFightPasspic.twitter.com/JXjt4kAtr9 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 24, 2020

"I’ll take a rest first, get together with my team, think about what’s next," he continued.

"I beat a Brazilian cowboy, maybe an American cowboy is next. I’ll go home, celebrate with my family, my people, share the joy with them. I proved to myself and to my country that I’m the best and deserve to be here."

Rakhmonov's win extended his perfect professional record to 13-0 as the former M-1 Global welterweight champion arrived in the UFC with a bang.

Could he follow up a win over "Cowboy" Oliveira with another over "Cowboy" Cerrone? Watch this space...