'Big mistake': Miranda Maverick responds after rival Jojua 'says she will kill her' in faceoff ahead of UFC 254 (VIDEO)

Things got tense at the faceoff between Miranda Maverick and Liana Jojua ahead of their showdown at UFC 254 on Friday, in which the latter threatened to “kill” the former.

Both fighters posted videos of their faceoff to Instagram. In Jojua’s - which does not include the audio - the smiling Georgian can be seen saying something to the American, who then left the faceoff without shaking her opponent’s outstretched hand.

The 25-year-old accompanied the video with the caption: “Face to face. The most difficult weight-cutting is over, all that remains is to go out and fight.”

Maverick commented on it, saying, “See you in the cage.”

In her version of the video, which included the audio of the event, Jojua can be heard making a comment, which Maverick said in her caption was a threat to "kill" her.

“Faceoffs are done and I weighed in at 126. Opponent made a big mistake by telling me ‘I will kill you’ like some remake of Rocky.

“You would think they’d learn not to threaten me. Never ends well for my opponents who do that... Then has the audacity to try and shake my hand, pffft not happening.”

Maverick will be making her UFC debut on Saturday. She is 7-2 in her MMA career, which she has thus far largely spent competing in Invicta.

‘She Wolf’ is 8-3 in MMA and is appearing in the UFC for the third time. Jojua lost on her UFC debut to Sarah Moras, but bounced back with a win over Diana Belbita in June.

The pair are both submission specialists, with Jojua claiming six wins while Maverick has five via that method.