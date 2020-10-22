'Covid can't get to me... it's a mutual respect': NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. dismisses coronavirus concerns with bizarre claim

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has dismissed a recent scare about a potential coronavirus diagnosis, saying that he doesn't believe the virus can affect him.

Beckham Jr. hit the headlines when he was announced as being absent from recent Browns practices after suffering a recent illness which was later revealed to not be related to the ongoing pandemic which has now claimed upwards of 220,000 lives in the United States.

However, he subsequently tested negative for the coronavirus and played in the Browns' 38-7 loss to division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and speaking to reporters this week, the superstar receiver said that he wasn't concerned about the virus and that he doesn't believe that it can negatively impact him.

"I don’t think Covid can get to me," Beckham said. "I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it. It don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect."

Of course, epidemiologists the world over would likely refute Beckham's suggestion that the potential fatal virus respects him too much to infect him.

As with many major sports, the management of the virus is an ongoing issue. Several players within the NFL have tested positive in the opening weeks of the season, with several Tennessee Titans players landing in hot water for undertaking an unauthorized practice while the team was in COVID protocol after positive tests at their facility.

So far, though, the return of the NFL has been about as issue-free as one could expect during a global pandemic: there have been a few game postponements but nothing yet which has severely impacted the season.

As for Beckham, while his comments display a certain naivete towards the virus, he self-reported his symptoms to the Browns organization and agreed with their move in sending him home from their practice facility to safeguard the health of his teammates.

And so while the actions of he and his team followed the letter of the law, perhaps the same can't be said about the often controversial Beckham's synopsis of the situation to the NFL media.