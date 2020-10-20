'I don't even wanna talk about this sh*t': Khabib shuts down Stephen A. Smith after question on Conor McGregor (VIDEO)

Reporters beware, Khabib Nurmagomedov has had his fill of questions about Conor McGregor - as ESPN reporter Stephen A. Smith found out in an interview with the UFC lightweight champ on Tuesday.

Appearing on First Take, Khabib was asked by popular broadcaster Smith why he "doesn't want to fight Conor McGregor again" because "primarily he doesn't like him."

"Right now, even I don't want to talk about this sh*t," came the curt response from a stone-faced Khabib, who was speaking from Abu Dhabi where he is preparing to meet Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 this weekend.

"Um, understood," said co-host Max Kellerman as he scrambled to change the subject, while Smith was seen grinning to himself.

Unbeaten lightweight champ Khabib continues to be asked about the chances of meeting McGregor again, a rivalry which lingers in the collective MMA conscience despite the dominant nature of the Russian's fourth-round victory against McGregor in their 2018 contest in Las Vegas.

The Dagestani grappling phenom said this week that McGregor can forget about any chance of running it back with him should he face Dustin Poirier at welterweight in their bout which is planned for January 2021.

“If he beats [Poirier] at 155 [pounds], it makes sense, but if they fight at 170, how can you fight at 170 and next fight you can fight at 155? They want to make everything easy,” Khabib told the 'Real Quick With Mike Swick' podcast.

“Remember, before I fought [McGregor], I told him, ‘I’m going to make you humble, and I’m going to put you in line.

“Now, after two years, people understand my word. I’m going to put him in line, and I’m going to make the decision. If he fights 170, bye-bye.”

Khabib would be forgiven for having far more pressing matters on his mind than McGregor, as he prepares to step into the octagon against heavy-hitting interim lightweight champion Gaethje on Fight Island this weekend.