‘We are concerned about the situation’: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says number of Euro 2020 hosts might be REDUCED

Euro 2020 will ‘absolutely’ take place but the number of host cities could be reduced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, says UEFA chief Alexsander Ceferin.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has said that the postponed Euro 2020 will take place next year despite COVID-19 fears, noting, however, that the number of tournament’s hosts might be seriously reduced.

The 24-team event, which was delayed by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic, was set to be held across 12 cities in 12 different countries, however, a new upsurge in infections might mean there will be amendments to the competition’s format.

“We are always concerned about the situation (but) we are absolutely sure that the Euro will be played,” Ceferin said.

“But I have to say that, instead of 12 countries, we could do a Euro instead in 11, in eight, in five or in one country,” he added.

UEFA chief also said that it is still unknown whether spectators will be allowed to attend Euro 2020 matches, and that the body is considering different options.

The tournament is expected to run from June 11 to July 11. Russia’s northern city of St. Petersburg will host a quarter-final as well as group-stage clashes.

Russia's Euro 2020 Organizing Committee CEO Alexey Sorokin said UEFA hasn’t yet informed him that St Petersburg might be stripped of hosting rights and the city continues its preparation for the summer football spectacle.