'Of course Khabib is going to win': Cristiano Ronaldo backs his 'brother' Khabib Nurmagomedov to defend title at UFC 254 (VIDEO)

Iconic football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown his weight behind Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, saying that his "brother" is "of course going to win."

Juventus ace Ronaldo, who is currently recovering in Italy after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week, has maintained a friendship with the Russian UFC champion dating back to his Real Madrid days, so it comes as no surprise that he is backing Khabib to extend his undefeated streak when he steps into the cage with Gaethje on "UFC Fight Island" next weekend.

"Of course, of course, Khabib is going to win!" Ronaldo told fans in an Instagram Live session.

"My brother! Inshallah!"

Khabib, who is a noted football fan and ardent supporter of Real Madrid as well as his hometown club Anzhi Makhachkala, received a gift of a signed shirt from Ronaldo in 2018, and their friendship reportedly blossomed since.

It comes as little surprise, then, that Ronaldo is endorsing Khabib's chances in what is a highly-anticipated UFC main event against powerful American Gaethje.

In addition to Khabib being a fan of "The Beautiful Game," Ronaldo is known to keep abreast of all things mixed martial arts.

In addition to his friendship with Khabib, Ronaldo has also spent time in the company of the Russian's arch-rival, Conor McGregor, and famously visited the Irishman's gym ahead of his 2017 rematch with Nate Diaz.

However, given that Ronaldo's allegiances now seem to lie squarely with Khabib, it is unlikely that the Portuguese ace will seek another meeting with McGregor given the heated nature of their rivalry.