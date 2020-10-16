 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
True record-breaker! Russia's figure skating prodigy Alexandra Trusova makes history by landing QUAD LOOP (VIDEO)

16 Oct, 2020 09:16
Alexandra Trusova © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
Two-time world junior champion Alexandra Trusova has continued to set records in women's skating by successfully landing a quadruple loop at a training session, an element that has never been performed by a female skater.

The quad-jumping prodigy shared a video of her stunning attempt on social media, triggering praise and admiration from figure skating pundits and fans.

The 16-year-old, who is the first female skater in history to land a quad at an international competition, won the second stage of the Cup of Russia last week where she pulled off a triple axel, which was her weakness over the last season.

Despite making headlines in Russia and abroad, Trusova's historic achievement will not be officially recognized until she lands it at an official competition, which seems to be just a matter of time.

The quadruple loop is one of the most rarely seen jumps in figure skating, and is difficult to perform even for top-class male skaters, having first been performed at a men's event in 2016.

Having mastered a new ultra-C element, Trusova has become the only athlete with five quadruple jumps in her technical content, an achievement of which only the best male skaters can usually boast.

The figure skating trailblazer has brought revolutionary changes to the sport, making quads an inseparable part of women's events.

She was rewarded for her jaw-dropping skills with an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2018, she set the record for being the first female skater to throw a quad toe loop and a quad Lutz. And in 2020, Trusova was included in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first female skater to successfully land a quadruple flip jump at an international competition.

In May, the European bronze medalist made a U-turn in her sporting career, ending her four-year partnership with famed coach Eteri Tutberidze to enter Evgeni Plushenko's academy.

