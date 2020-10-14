'I've been doing too many curls': NFL's Derrick Henry reacts after MONSTER stiff-arm wrecks opponent in Titans win (VIDEO)

Last year's NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry's reputation for bulldozing opposition defences remains intact after the Tennessee Titans running back obliterated the Bills' Josh Norman with a punishing stiff-arm on Tuesday night.

Norman, Buffalo's former All-Pro cornerback, is considered to be among the league's most dependable tacklers but he was no match for the 6ft 3in, 250lbs speedster in Tuesday's Covid-rescheduled game at LP Field in Nashville as Henry unleashed a vicious stiff-arm to swat away a tackling attempt in a clip which has since gone viral online.

With the Titans requiring four yards to gain a first-down in the first half of the game, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill handed off the ball to Henry who quickly ran to the edge where he was met in a one-on-one situation with NFL veteran Norman - but his attempted tackle was dismissed by the powerful running back, who rag-dolled Norman around five yards backwards with a stunning fend-off.

Unfortunately for Henry and the Titans, the play was called back due to offsetting penalties but not before the significant statement had been made.

Henry couldn't help but highlight the incident in his post-media media engagements, saying that his work in the gym has clearly been paying off.

"I've been doing too many curls," he said after the game. "I've gotta lay off the arms."

Henry bagged a one-yard touchdown in the game - his 17th such score since 2017 which is good enough for an NFL record - in the Titans 42-16 win to improve their record for the season to an impressive 4-0 in a game which was uncertain to take place due to an outbreak of Covid-19 within the Titans HQ.

And if some had questioned the Titans adherence to the coronavirus safety protocols in place, it can be said that Derrick Henry is maintaining social distancing when it comes to opposing team's defenders at least.