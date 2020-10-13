'One of the greatest plays ever': Baseball star hits three-run homer – then dives OVER WALL to make stunning catch (VIDEO)
The 26-year-old likely thought his game had peaked when he handed the Rays a 3-0 lead over the Houston Astros in the first innings with a 406-foot home run at Petco Park - the third homer he has managed in the postseason after hitting just one in 47 regular season games.
However, he successfully chased down a hit from George Springer in the second innings, launching himself over a wall to make an incredible catch.
🙇♂️ @manuelmargot, take a bow 👏A three-run dinger and a catch-of-the-season contender, all in a day’s workSome heroes don’t wear capes…they wear @RaysBaseball uniforms 😏 #MLB#Postseason#RaysUppic.twitter.com/gmBZbgZx9T— MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) October 13, 2020
Fans reacted in disbelief, variously describing his effort as “one of the greatest plays I’ll ever see” and “one of the all time great catches in the postseason.”
Others also paid tribute to the outfielder, while one fan even dubbed the contest the “Manny Margot game.”
That was one of the greatest plays I’ll ever see.— Frank Alvarez (@Frankaa64) October 12, 2020
That’s gotta be one of the all time great catches in the postseason.— Big T (@TonyDeSantis69) October 12, 2020
It isn’t the first time Margot has wowed fans with a spectacular catch at Petco Park, having also done so there whilst playing for the San Diego Padres.
Remember Manny Margot's first great catch at Petco Park? pic.twitter.com/AtYs0dOGHS— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 12, 2020
His efforts helped Tampa secure a 4-2 win over the Astros to take a 2-0 lead over them in the American League Championship Series.