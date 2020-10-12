Olympic medalist Yulia Efimova to miss national championship due to Covid-19 restrictions

World champion swimmer Yulia Efimova who lives and trains in the USA will miss the Russian national championship because of travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three-time Olympic medalist who resides in Los Angeles will not be able to fly from the USA due to absence of direct flights and quarantine requirements obligatory for international arrivals.

The breaststroke specialist will continue her preparations for the Tokyo Games abroad and won’t be able to join the national team of Russia until Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

One more national team member and Russian Olympic hopeful Vladimir Morozov, who also trains in the USA, will also skip the national tournament which is scheduled to take place in Kazan from October 25 to 30.

“I think Efimova and Morozov won’t take part in the competition because there are no direct flights (between the USA and Russia). Plus, some quarantine restrictions are still in action. All other team members are expected to take part in the national championship,” said head coach of the national swimming team Sergey Chepik.

Efimova is one of the most decorated swimmers in Russia. In addition to her three Olympic medals she also possesses six world titles, all of which were taken in breaststroke events.