COVID KO: England vs. Scotland youth match ABANDONED at half-time after positive coronavirus test revealed

8 Oct, 2020 16:32
An underage match between England and Scotland's under-19 teams was called off just before the second half was set to begin on Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test was revealed during the game.

The first half of the game was played without incident before the referee called a half to the game just before the start of the second half as reports emerged that an unnamed backroom staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 during the game which was taking place at the English Football Association’s St George’s Park training facility near Burton Upon Trent. 

England were leading 3-1 at the time in the game, which kicked off at 2pm local time.

A statement issued by England's Football Association said: "England Under-19s' match with Scotland at St. George's Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID protocol. We are not in a position to comment further at this time."

The Scottish FA released a similar statement confirming the report but repeated their English counterparts' stance in not commenting further.

"We can confirm Scotland U19s match against England at St. George's Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID-19 protocol," they wrote.

"We are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Players involved in the match included Liverpool's highly-rated youngster Harvey Elliott, Manchester United defender Teden Mengi and Wolves’ full-back Luke Matheson. 

It remains unclear at this time if any of the players in question will be required to quarantine away from their clubs as has happened on other occasions when players may have been at risk of being exposed to the virus. 

