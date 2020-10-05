'I'm out of motorsport for the rest of my life': Karting thug who threw bumper at rival RETIRES after being savaged by ex-F1 champ

Disgraced kart driver Luca Corberi has pledged he will never race again after his bizarre World Championship final shame, claiming that bosses refused to revoke his license despite his furious assault on one of his rivals.

Speaking for the first time since his violent antics at the FIA Karting World Championship decider shocked the world, contrite Corberi insisted he was "not asking for leniency" and "deserved" punishment for hurling a bumper at fellow Italian Paolo Ippolito before appearing to attack him once the race was over.

Corberi earned even less sympathy from viewers as some fans pointed out that his parents manage the Lonato track where his disturbing response to crashing out of the race took place.

“I would like to apologize to the motorsport community for what I have done," he said. "There are no excuses to explain why I did such a shameful act.

Outrageous scenes in the FIA Karting World Championship final at the Lonato circuit as Luca Corberi - whose family operate the venue - threw his bumper at a rival and ignored marshals as he stormed off across the track after an incident. pic.twitter.com/PgCPs9JLlH — RaceFans (@racefansdotnet) October 4, 2020

Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today at the FIA Karting World champs. His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall, Life ban for both of these idiots please https://t.co/uzWD1cDJ9w — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) October 4, 2020

Luca Corberi has apologised on social media. He added: 'I’ve decided to don’t take part to any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life.' pic.twitter.com/Oymrkslx0Q — F1 Feeder Series (@F1FeederSeries1) October 5, 2020

"I have never done anything like this in 15 years of my career, and I hope no one will see it in the future.

"After the race, when I was summoned to the judges. I asked them to take my racing license, because I fully realized my mistakes.

"But as they told me, they have no authority to do so. I have nothing against them, they just do their job.

"For this reason, I made the decision not to participate in motorsport anymore for the rest of my life."

Also on rt.com 'What on Earth is he doing?' Karting ace stuns fans by HURLING BUMPER at cars in 'absolutely unacceptable' attack on track (VIDEO)

Corberi had already received calls for him to be banned for the sport and even prosecuted before 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button saw the footage and suggested that Corberi's dad had also been responsible for the later assault on Ippolito.

After watching the brutal post-fight altercation with the unexpecting Ippolito, Button told his Twitter following of more than 2.8 million: "Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behaviour today.

"His father owns the circuit and is seen power-driving the guy into a wall. Life ban for both of these idiots, please."

Motorsport editor Aurora Dell'Agli confirmed: "The man with the black hoodie also assaulting the driver is Corberi's father, owner of the track. The FIA should never race in Lonato again."

Luca Corberi needs to be arrested, jailed and get therapy for anger management. FIA should ban him for life as he is unable to control emotions on and off-track. On top of that he put other drivers' lives on danger, as an adult he should know the consequences of his actions. — misshka 🏁🇫🇮 (@misshka) October 4, 2020

A bad advert for those at a young age in particular wanting to make it into the motorsport industry. The fact that Luca Corberi's father owns the circuit and has assaulted a driver in parc ferme afterwards is outrageous. How can they be left off the hook? — Tom Cairns (@tomcairns95) October 4, 2020

If I were 23, still competing in karting when all me main rivals from past 10 years were making names for themselves in F1, GT, PROTO, TCR, etc. I'd lose me head as well... and stop racing. Luca Corberi #F1 — F1 Fred from Yorkshire (@YorkshireF1Fan) October 4, 2020

A fan said: "Luca Corberi and his father should be banned from every single track or karting place in Italy and around the world, that's for sure. A pair of thugs.

"The father actually disgusts me more because he cleared learned it from him.

"You'd also hope all drivers boycott their karting place until the ownership changes.

"What we all saw was absolutely disgusting and shameful. It could have been a lot worse, too. Unbelievable."

In my 63 years of watching motorsport, I don't think I can remember a more overtly dangerous action off track that has affected a live track unless my memory fails me?Corberi should be arrested for attempted murder and should never be allowed near a race track again.Disgraceful — Andrean Datura (@andrean_datura) October 4, 2020

You'd also hope all drivers boycott their karting place until the ownership changes. What we all saw today was absolutely disgusting and shameful. It could have been a lot worse, too. Unbelievable. — James #EndRacism (@JOC__1991) October 4, 2020

Luca Corberi and his father should be banned from every single track or karting place in Italy and around the world, that's for sure. A pair of thugs. The father actually disgusts me more because he cleared learned it from him.Corberi sr. is clearly a horrible person. — James #EndRacism (@JOC__1991) October 4, 2020

Another added: "In my 63 years of watching motorsport, I don't think I can remember a more overtly dangerous action off-track that has affected a live track.

"Corberi should be arrested for attempted murder and should never be allowed near a race track again. Disgraceful."

Corberi insisted that his withdrawal from the sport was the best course of action. "It will be right," he said, acknowledging the damage to his racing roots.

"My family has been karting since 1985. We have seen a lot of good and bad, but this episode was one of the worst in our sport."