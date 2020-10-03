COVID case: Liverpool hitman Sadio Mane CONFIRMED as testing positive for coronavirus

Liverpool will have to continue their defense of the Premier League title without one of their most potent weapons in the coming weeks following the news that striker Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senegalese striker, who hit 18 goals in the Premier League to help the Reds to their first Premier League title, and their first top-flight title since 1989/90, was confirmed as testing COVID-19 positive earlier this week.

Liverpool issued a statement on Friday announcing the news, saying the striker was exhibiting minor symptoms.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

"The forward, who started and scored in Monday’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."