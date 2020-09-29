 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russia's Kucherov ends as playoff top scorer as Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup

29 Sep, 2020 10:03
Get short URL
Russia's Kucherov ends as playoff top scorer as Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Dallas Stars. © Reuters.
Nikita Kucherov finished as playoff top scorer as he helped Tampa Bay Lightning claim the Stanley Cup for the second time in their history on Monday with a 2-0 win over Dallas Stars.

The Russian provided an assist for Brayden Point’s first-period goal at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada as Tampa took an unassailable 4-2 lead in the series.

The assist took his tally to 27, the highest since Mario Lemieux managed 28 in 1991.

Combined with his seven goals, the 27-year-old accrued 34 points overall, putting him one clear of teammate Point.

Blake Coleman made it 2-0 in the second period.

Kucherov was ecstatic after the final whistle, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy shared a photo celebrating the Lightning’s victory alongside compatriots Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev and Alexander Volkov on Instagram.

In recording his first shutout of the playoff year during the game and having featured in every match for Tampa, Vasilevskiy also sealed his place in NHL history.

Tampa quickly put the cup to good use when they hit the locker room after the game.

The Lightning first won the Stanley Cup in 2004. They also reached the Stanley Cup finals in 2015, but lost out to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies