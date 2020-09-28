'I'd love this to happen... he'd get annihilated': Fans mock KSI after YouTuber claims he could beat boxing legend Mike Tyson

YouTuber KSI has raised more than a few eyebrows by claiming he could come out on top against former undisputed heavyweight boxing world champion Mike Tyson, 54.

Speaking in a video on his Sidemen YouTube channel, the 27-year-old was asked if he could beat Tyson and cast himself in the role of Buster Douglas, who famously upset 'Iron Mike' when they fought in 1990.

Much to the amusement and disbelief of his co-stars, KSI said: “I actually could [beat him] though, I actually could. I’m undefeated, no-one has beaten me.”

He added: “The reason why – age is on my side. Age is on my side. In the first few rounds I ain’t going [all out].”

Fans quickly voiced their opposition to his comments on Twitter.

“Delusional. Tyson at 74 would still stick him on his arse whenever Tyson felt it was time,” wrote one user, while another added: “I’d love this to happen. He’d get annihilated.”

In a similar vein, another fan wrote: “Tyson at any age between 10 to 80 years old would ice KSI within a minute.”

Delusional. Tyson at 74 would still stick him on his arse whenever Tyson felt it was time — Alan Dean (@8andhalf74) September 28, 2020

I’d love this to happen. He’d get annihilated — The Boat. (@NeillyC999) September 28, 2020

Tyson at any age between 10-80 years old would ice KSI within a minute — Carter (@cartz1992) September 28, 2020

KSI – real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – fought fellow YouTubers Joe Weller and Logan Paul in amateur boxing matches in 2018.

He beat the former via technical knockout in the third round, while his bout against the latter was ruled a majority draw.

Following the white-collar clashes, KSI controversially fought Paul in a professional rematch last year, which he won via split decision.

In Sunday’s video, KSI was also asked if Tyson would draw against Paul as he did in their first meeting, to which he responded: “I think Logan would beat Mike Tyson.”

It’s worth noting KSI and his co-stars were drinking throughout the video, which perhaps explains his breathtaking overconfidence.

Tyson simultaneously held the WBA, WBC, IBF and The Ring heavyweight titles during his illustrious boxing career, at the end of which he held a 50-6-2 record with 44 knockouts.

The American has taken to social media to show off his training in recent months as he prepares for a comeback exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr. on November 28.