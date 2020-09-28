'Ready for the hunt': UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev trains crosshairs on middleweight champ Israel Adesanya

Khamzat Chimaev has exploded out of the blocks since making his UFC debut, winning three fights since July - and he wants to continue his rapid ascent through the ranks by fast-tracking a title bout with Israel Adesanya.

Chimaev has been near flawless thus far in the UFC Octagon. Through his three fights thus far, against John Phillips, Rhys McKee and Gerald Meerschaert, Chimaev has received a cumulative total of just two strikes, while landing several hundred of his own.

A significant uptick in competition is expected for his next fight. Veteran fighter Demian Maia had been expected to be Chimaev's next test but that has apparently been second-guessed by the UFC brass. It was confirmed that the UFC had explored the option of pairing Chimaev with former two-time world title contender Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, but the American fighter appears to have his heart set on a fight with fellow top contender Leon Edwards.

So where exactly does that leave 'Borz'?

Well, judging by his Twitter at least, he wants the man at the top of the middleweight mountain, Israel Adesanya.

'The Last Stylebender' turned in another typically clinical performance in last Saturday's UFC 253 headliner against Paulo Costa, defeating the Brazilian slugger by second-round TKO - and Chimaev took to social to media late on Sunday to campaign for a piece of the action.

"Borz is ready for the hunt and grab what belongs to him," Chimaev wrote on Instagram, before tagging Adesanya.

"I am ready, make this happen."

While it remains likely that Chimaev will have to wait a little bit longer before fighting for a world title, that certainly seems to be the trajectory that he is currently on. His fight style has already attracted the attention of the likes of Adesanya and Conor McGregor on social media, with both offering forth initial salvos of what could one day become a fully-fledged social media beef.

However, even at Chimaev's current pace it stands to reason that the UFC will keep him apart from their biggest stars, for the time being at least. By the time next summer rolls around though, and with another couple of wins under his belt, it will become harder and harder to deny the him the type of matchups he appears to crave.