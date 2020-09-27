Ronnie to the rescue: Ronaldo claims future is bright after rescuing 10-man Juventus as Roma give Serie A champs a scare (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo insisted Juventus had gained a point after his brace saved the champions from defeat at Roma in their first away game of the season, scoring a penalty and a superb header as teammate Adrien Rabiot was sent off.

Juventus struggled in their Serie A encounter at the empty Stadio Olimpico, going behind twice to goals by French midfielder Jordan Veretout in their first trip under new coach Andrea Pirlo.

Ronaldo replied to Veretout's penalty opener with one of his own a minute before the interval, only for Roma to score again almost immediately to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

Having scored in the 3-0 win at home to Sampdoria last week, the Portugal captain then took his tally to three goals in the opening two matches of the league season with a classic 69th-minute header.

What a header by the 🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/FKBVm8jZPm — Utd Interest (@Utdlnterest) September 27, 2020

Danilo burst down the right and looped a cross towards the head of the forward, who demonstrated his formidable aerial ability to score with a typically athletic leap and finish.

By that time, Juve had spent eight minutes with a man less than their hosts, Adrien Rabiot receiving a second yellow card for a reckless tackle.

"I think it is a point earned," Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia. "It had become a complicated situation [but] we got back into it, even after the red card, so by the end of the campaign this could prove to be an important point.

“We’re at the start of the season. There’s a new coach, new ideas, but I see the team working well, [being] enthusiastic and I see a bright future for us.

Ronaldo with another one of these tonight, where he just lingers in the air for a minute or two pic.twitter.com/gkm4LadkIe — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 27, 2020

“What we’re seeing is that the team is happy to work with a smile.”

While arch-rival Lionel Messi was also in scoring form as Barcelona beat Villarreal in their season opener on the same night, Ronaldo's latest goal emphasized his vastly superior record in terms of headers.

The second equalizer took his total number of headed goals in his career to 130 and was his 450th goal in the top five leagues of Europe.

"Ronaldo is by far the best at headers in world football and that's his first headed goal since December last year," pointed out one account on Twitter. "After 10 months of sh*t crosses, he finally gets a good one."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 130th headed career goal... his air time is unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/DaCP9F4bzZ — TC. (@totalcristiano) September 27, 2020

Will never forgive Ronaldo for ruining his last years in Juventus. He literally too good to be in that team. Carrying those donk*ys from 2 years. Worst Juventus team in years. He could have added much more to his personal cabinet in any team other than Juventus. Why @Cristiano? pic.twitter.com/Bw14ldNBun — Ahmad. (@Ahmadridismo) September 27, 2020

The way Ronaldo is wasting his career with Juventus is really annoying, the way he needs Real Madrid & Real Madrid needs him is frustrating. — OMAR. (@Omaaar96) September 27, 2020

Others echoed the view that Ronaldo is carrying the Italian giants. "The way Ronaldo is wasting his career with Juventus is really annoying," said one.

They added: "The way he needs Real Madrid and Real Madrid needs him is frustrating."

Another argued: "He is literally too good to be in that team. Worst Juventus team in years.

"He could have added much more to his personal cabinet with any team other than Juventus."