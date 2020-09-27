Boxing clever: Jose Mourinho fires back at Man Utd boss Solskjaer with 'penalty box' jibe

Jose Mourinho has fired back at rival manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he poked fun at the Tottenham Hotspur boss for measuring the goalposts in Shkendija, Macedonia.

Mourinho demanded the goalposts were changed before Spurs’ Europa League qualifier against Shkendija on Thursday after noticing they were five centimeters too low before the game.

Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager, mocked Mourinho, himself a former Red Devils chief, after United’s thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

It was a game in which Brighton struck the woodwork several times and which Utd won thanks to a 100th-minute Bruno Fernandes penalty.

Also on rt.com Craziest football finale EVER? Man Utd beat Brighton in thriller after scoring penalty AFTER referee had blown final whistle

Solskjaer said: “We got away with one, to be fair. When they equalized I thought that's two points lost.

“Maybe one point was what we deserved – I don't think we deserved more but the character we showed deserved more.'

“We have to be grateful Jose is not here to measure the goalposts, it might have been smaller goals.”

Mourinho rose to the bait before his side’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday, appearing to take a dig at the number of penalties Manchester United have been awarded in recent games.

🗣 "For him, the dimensions of the goalposts are not important, for him what is important is the dimensions of the 18-yard box, he would prefer a 22-yard box”⁰Jose Mourinho makes a dig at Ole after his joke about measuring the goalposts 👀 pic.twitter.com/1SVPHI1qZY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 27, 2020

He said: “I know the goalposts were fine. I think Ole yesterday was so happy and surprised with what happened to his team that he had a joke.

“But I understand for him the dimensions of the goalposts are not important. For him, what’s important are the dimensions of the 18-yard box.

“He would never accept to play with a 17-yard box. I think he would prefer to have a 22-yard box. For him that would be better.”

One fan quipped on Twitter: “Jose is rattled. It was a tongue in cheek joke by Ole. Man, Jose is too negative and feels everyone wants to attack him.”

Another called for Solskjaer to show the self-proclaimed 'Special One' some respect.

“OSG is no one compared to Jose. He should show some respect,” they wrote.

OGS is no one compared to Jose. He should show some respect — AO19 (@AO19_) September 27, 2020

Spurs beat Shkendija 3-1 in their Europa League tie and will face Israel’s Maccabi Haifa at home in next week’s play off.