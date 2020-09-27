'One of the DIRTIEST things you can do': UFC boss Dana White fumes after Conor McGregor leaks message exchanges (VIDEO)

Dana White accused Conor McGregor of breaking a "man code" after the Irish star shared private message exchanges between the pair before his announcement that he would be facing Manny Pacquiao in a boxing bout.

McGregor posted a series of tweets on Friday detailing his frustrations at being unable to kickstart his 2020 'season' in the octagon.

Among the tweets were screenshots of messages between McGregor and UFC boss White, in which they discussed potential options for the Irishman following his comeback victory over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Las Vegas in January.

McGregor was seen pushing for a fight in LA in May and then a bout with US veteran Diego Sanchez in Dublin in August, although White deemed both options unfeasible.

McGregor ended his tweets with the announcement that it was "all water under the bridge" and that he was again making a foray into boxing to fight eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East – with the Filipino star's camp later confirming that talks were in progress.

But White has now lashed out at McGregor for sharing the details of their discussions with the wider world.

"This is some man code stuff... it's just something you don't do. It's one of the dirtiest things you can do," White said after UFC 253 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Sanchez was one of those in action on Fight Island this weekend, where he suffered a decision defeat against Jake Matthews.

"By the way, we were just talking about Diego Sanchez, and Diego Sanchez is in there, in a private conversation I was having with Conor.

"When you're the number two or three ranked guy in the world [McGregor], but you're telling me that you want to fight unranked, 39-year-old Diego Sanchez in a main event in Los Angeles...yeah," the UFC boss added with a look of disdain.

"I have no idea," White added when asked whether the talk of a McGregor-Pacquiao meeting was true, despite reports claiming that the UFC was "on board" with the idea.

White was heavily involved the last time McGregor moved into the world of boxing to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr in a Las Vegas money-spinner in 2017.

Pacquiao's camp said on Saturday that a deal was being finalized for a bout with McGregor, and would partly be in aid of Covid-19 victims.

"For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year,"read a statement shared with the media.

"The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic."

The statement added: “Our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight."

Should McGregor face the 41-year-old Pacquiao, it will be the second time 'The Notorious' has stepped between the ropes professionally.

He famously fought Mayweather in the summer of 2017, being stopped in the 10th round by the US legend.

Pacquiao, who also serves as a senator in the Philippines, last fought in July of 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title, becoming the oldest champion in the history of the division.

He boasts a record of 62 wins, seven losses, and two draws in a career which spans more than two decades.

Pacquiao's fitness coach Justin Fortune warned earlier this year that his man would "obliterate" McGregor if they meet in the ring.

“Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside three rounds. He will obliterate him too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing," he said.

Legendary coach Freddie Roach has also said the Filipino star would see off the challenge from McGregor in straightforward fashion.