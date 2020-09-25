'I forgot who I am': Russian Olympic champ Timanina slams 'women with very low moral values' as she reveals despair in bikini shot

The former captain of Russia's synchronized swimming team, Angelika Timanina, has revealed her ordeal during a 'difficult period' in which she 'didn't eat, cry or sleep' for months, lashing out at immoral women and 'spoiled men'.

Blonde bombshell Timanina had been included in Russia's national surfing squad for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo before they were postponed earlier this year, and the abrupt change to her sporting plans appears to have preceded a time of deep turmoil for the swimming gold medalist at the 2012 edition of the games.

Posing in a small black bikini with her hair down, Timanina announced that she had realized how crucial it was to "be real, be honest and sincere and always be yourself" as family, loved ones and her friends across the world helped to soothe her pain.

"People close to me know what a difficult period I have gone through lately," the 31-year-old told her Instagram following of more than 118,000 in a confessional post.

"I didn’t want to go forward, I lost all my energy and forgot who I really am and what a long way I had come.

"I didn't eat, sleep, or cry every day for several months. It seemed to me that something had broken inside me and I would never be the same."

Her supporters might have had little inkling of the eight-times world champion's travails as she continued to post glamorous updates on social media during the summer.

She has taken to the waves, indulged in fashion shoots and sunbathed in idyllic locations in recent months, portraying her view from a flight earlier this week as she described how she was "flirting with life" by traveling.

Predicting the imminent end of quarantine at the end of June, Timanina detailed a visit to a beauty clinic for injections, skin lifting and a hair consultation, adding that "life is getting better" and visualizing a "beautiful, young, energetic" future.

Her hidden problems, though, have clearly caused her heartache and left her feeling let down.

"There are so many fakes and lies now," she scorned. "Everything revolves around money and completely redesigned women with very low moral values, and spoiled men who do not know what loyalty and love are.

"I don't want to be like this and I never will be. That is why there are such amazing people and real friends next to me who will never make me feel lonely.

"I am very lucky to be who I am. My whole life is ahead and the road is completely open."

One of those paths could lead her to the rescheduled Olympics next summer, which organizers recently insisted would take place.

Surfing had been added to the Games list for the first time this year and Timanina will be hoping to make more waves in her new sport in Japan in nine months' time.

In the meantime, the Honored Master of Sports of Russia offered her followers more inspirational advice as she played basketball and continued to enjoy her break in Marbella.

"Never forget about yourself," she declared. "Do not be like everyone else.

"Remain unchanged and then your life will be absolutely fulfilled and happy."