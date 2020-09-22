 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Lock them up: Prosecutors call for JAIL TERMS for Jerome Valcke and Nasser Al-Khelaifi over FIFA corruption scandal

22 Sep, 2020 16:12
Get short URL
Lock them up: Prosecutors call for JAIL TERMS for Jerome Valcke and Nasser Al-Khelaifi over FIFA corruption scandal
Sentenced: Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and (inset) PSG president and chairman of beIN Sports Nasser Al-Khelaifi © Reuters
Prosecutors in the trial of ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and PSG president and chairman of beIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, have called for both men to be given jail sentences for corruption over World Cup TV rights.

Valcke has already been banned for 10 years by FIFA's ethics committee for ethics violations, has been charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents, while Al-Khelaifi, who also sits on the executive committee of European football administrators UEFA, has been charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Ahead of the verdict, prosecutors have called for custodial sentences for both men – three years for Valcke and 28 months for Al-Khelaifi.

The trial, which is currently taking place in the Swiss town of Bellinzona, is expected to last until Sept. 25.

Three federal judges are expected to deliver a verdict by the end of October.

Also on rt.com 'The situation is clear': Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter calls for successor to be SUSPENDED as criminal proceedings begin
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies