Lock them up: Prosecutors call for JAIL TERMS for Jerome Valcke and Nasser Al-Khelaifi over FIFA corruption scandal

Prosecutors in the trial of ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and PSG president and chairman of beIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, have called for both men to be given jail sentences for corruption over World Cup TV rights.

Valcke has already been banned for 10 years by FIFA's ethics committee for ethics violations, has been charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents, while Al-Khelaifi, who also sits on the executive committee of European football administrators UEFA, has been charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Ahead of the verdict, prosecutors have called for custodial sentences for both men – three years for Valcke and 28 months for Al-Khelaifi.

The trial, which is currently taking place in the Swiss town of Bellinzona, is expected to last until Sept. 25.

Three federal judges are expected to deliver a verdict by the end of October.