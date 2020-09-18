'No idea how she got there': Veteran Russian football manager baffled after stunner pops up on his Instagram account

Former Lokomotiv Moscow manager Yuri Semin has said he was as confused as everyone else after pictures of a semi-naked model popped up on his Instagram account.

A series of spicy images featuring the scantily-clad brunette wearing a jacket over her naked torso was shared on the manager’s Instagram stories – attracting significant attention among his followers.

The post included a link to the profile of the model, named Yulia Dimetra, where football fans found a picture of her posing provocatively in a T-shirt from Semin’s sportswear collection.

The 73-year-old said he was unaware of the post, laughing off the episode by saying that he hoped the girl was beautiful enough to grace his page.

“I don’t know, maybe I was hacked. I don’t know this girl," Semin said.

"Everything’s OK. It’s nice when beautiful girls pop up on my page. If she is beautiful of course, I need to check. I really have no idea how this happened, I even don’t know how to make Instagram stories.

“Sometimes I share posts, sometimes my granddaughter does it.”

Judging by the model's Instagram output, she more than meets the criteria to appear on Semin's social media pages.

Fan favorite Semin left his post as Lokomotiv manager in June after his contract expired. In four separate spells as manager, he guided the Moscow club to a total of three league titles and nine domestic cups.