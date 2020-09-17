Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool close in on key signing as Bayern Munich star reportedly AGREES TERMS with Anfield club

Liverpool look close to securing the signing of influential Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with reports suggesting the Spanish star has agreed personal terms with the Anfield club.

Thiago has one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga giants, but Liverpool are keen to secure the player's signing before he becomes a free-agent, and it seems they are close to completing the deal with both the player and Bayern, with The Athletic reporting that terms have been agreed with the player.

Liverpool have been relatively quiet in the transfer market since they captured their first Premier League title last season, with their only new arrival Greek fullback Kostas Tsimikas.

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool have now made their move for Thiago Alcantara. Understand that a fee of around 30million Euros has been agreed with Bayern Munich for the Spain international. What a signing for the Premier League champions. https://t.co/l7XMlrBPKj — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 17, 2020

The potential signing of Thiago is one that the club's fans have been excited about for the last few weeks, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitting his admiration for the player.

"I cannot end speculation as long as the transfer window is open. Did I mention that Thiago Alcantara is a really good player?" he joked with reporters.

Here we go... Liverpool have opened talks with Bayern Munich over a £27m deal for Thiago Alcantara 🤝That laugh from Jurgen Klopp last week gave it away, didn't it? 😂 pic.twitter.com/R08uWEH5ZJ — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) September 17, 2020

"It is nice that we are linked with him but that is pretty much it really. It is because he is a good player and Liverpool is a big club, so that is nice."

Twenty-nine-year-old Thiago has been a Bayern Munich player since 2013, when he joined the Bundesliga side from Barcelona.

He featured in last season's Champions League final win against Paris Saint-Germain.