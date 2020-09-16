‘No conflict, I’m very happy’: Medvedeva confirms split with Orser & renewed partnership with Tutberidze

Russian figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva has officially confirmed her reunion with former coach Eteri Tutberidze, outlining that Canadian specialist Brian Orser has fully supported her decision.

The 20-year-old who couldn’t return to Canada due to the Covid-19 crisis has been training in Moscow cooperating with Orser online.

The internet partnership apparently was not that productive however as Medvedeva delivered an error-riddled performance at the Test Skate in Moscow, raising questions about her readiness to fight for podium places this coming season.

Being separated from her Canadian coach, Medvedeva has decided to return to Tutberidze who had trained her for 11 years leading the skater to two world titles.

“I’m very grateful to Brian for the work we have done. And I’m enormously grateful for his understanding and approval of my decision (to end partnership)” Medvedeva said.

“We managed to stay friends, no conflicts at all. I ‘m very happy that everything turned out that way.

“Everything is great with Eteri Georgievna. We met and talked today. We started working together. We will see what will happen,” she added.