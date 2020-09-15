'I won't stop using this platform': Lewis Hamilton will NOT be investigated by FIA over 'Arrest The Cops' t-shirt

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton will not face any sanctions for wearing a T-shirt highlighting police brutality during a pre-race demonstration at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Formula One's governing body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), will not investigate the episode involving the Mercedes driver despite having originally stated that he may have breached its rules which prohibit political, religious or racial propaganda.

"The FIA shall refrain from manifesting discrimination on account of race, skin color, gender, sexual orientation, ethnic or social origin, language, religion, philosophical or political opinion, family situation or disability in the course of its activities and from taking any action in this respect," the FIA regulations read.

On Sunday, Hamilton donned a black T-shirt bearing the message: "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor," referring to the killing of a black woman who was fatally shot by police officers in her own home in Louisville in March.

An FIA spokesman told the BBC that the body had ruled out an investigation, confirming that the world champion will not be penalized for wearing the T-shirt.

Hamilton said that he would continue raising awareness of social injustice and police brutality using the Formula One platform.

"Want you to know I won't stop, I won't let up, I won't give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right," Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

"I want to thank those of you who continue to support me and show love, I am so grateful.

"But this is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial. We can help make this a better place for our kids and the future generations."

The Mercedes team has fully supported the driver in his social justice fight. This year, the team painted their cars black to embrace diversity and send out an anti-racism message.