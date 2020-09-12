'Sorry Alex!' Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp apologizes for 4am text to Alex Ferguson after Liverpool title win

.Jurgen Klopp has issued an apology to legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson after he woke the 78-year-old Scot with an early-morning text message soon after Liverpool's first Premier League trophy in three decades

Liverpool ended their 30-year title drought this summer, claiming the English top division at a canter at the tail-end of the COVID-19 hit season with the affable German boss hailed by many of his peers for re-establishing The Reds as a Premier League powerhouse.

One person to offer his congratulations was the man who oversaw much of Liverpool's misery during that title drought: Sir Alex Ferguson.

During Ferguson's 26-year reign at Old Trafford he won an incredible 38 trophies - the most of any manager in history - including 13 Premier League crowns.

But, despite the considerable rivalry between the two teams, Ferguson was quick to hail the performance of the German boss shortly after they secured the title.

Klopp, though, didn't pick the most opportune time to reply.

"The problem was that I came back late in my room that night and I couldn't sleep immediately so I went through the messages I got and one of them was from Alex Ferguson," Klopp told the media.

"I just replied in a very polite way I think. It was about 3.30am-4am and I didn't expect him to have his phone next to his bed. I didn't want to wake him up. If that happened then sorry Alex!

"But since then we have not been in contact. He is still the former Man United manager and I don't think he wants to talk to me too much about the success of Liverpool.

"He respects it but it's not his favorite thing to watch on television!"

Liverpool will begin the defense of their title on Saturday when they welcome Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United back to the English top-flight after a 16-year absence, but despite his team's relative inaction in the transfer market Klopp says that he is keen for his side to hit the ground running in the new campaign.

"I know Marcelo (Bielsa) said Anfield is not Anfield without supporters and he is right, in one way, but it is still Anfield, by the way. It is our home and we are Liverpool," Klopp surmised.

"That should not sound like a threat, but they did not play us very often before and it should feel different for them as well.

"We are ready to work hard and make life more uncomfortable for them than any team last year could against them. If we do not we will suffer."