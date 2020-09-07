'You are next!' UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan 'calls out' Conor McGregor on Instagram after KICK on chat show host (VIDEO)

UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan jokingly called out Conor McGregor on Instagram after a memorable outing on a Russian chat show, in which he appeared to knock out the host with a kick to the head.

Yan was invited to show off his skills during a skit on late-night talk show "Evening Urgant."

"No Mercy" lived up to his nickname and promptly dropped host Ivan Urgant to the floor before taking over his desk.

The 27-year-old shared the clip on social media, tagging "The Notorious" alongside the caption "You are next."

Yan extended his MMA record to 15-1 when he claimed the vacant UFC bantamweight belt in July with a fifth-round knockout win over Jose Aldo, whom McGregor infamously knocked out in just 13 seconds when they met in 2015.

Per MMA Fighting, UFC president Dana White confirmed in August that Yan’s first title defense will come against Aljamain Sterling, who has won each of his last five bouts in the Octagon.

As for McGregor, he last fought in January this year, bouncing back from his 2018 submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov with a 40-second knockout of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The Irishman announced his retirement from fighting on Twitter in June. He had previously announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019, but later returned to the Octagon on both occasions.