US Open: Andy Murray excited to get back to Grand Slam action after 20-month hiatus

Former US Open champion Andy Murray is back to full fitness and ready to make some happier memories as he prepares to enter the fray at the US Open.

The Scot, who captured the title at Flushing Meadows back in 2012, had a nightmare tournament at Flushing Meadows back in 2018 when a painful hip contributed to his second-round exit.

That hip problem eventually led him to have potentially career-ending hip surgery, but now, after a 20-month Grand Slam hiatus, Murray is ready to return to the big stage, and he can’t wait.

"Last time I was here I played a couple of good matches, but it wasn't that enjoyable for me because the hip was really not good," said Murray.

"Now, like in the matches I played last week, I felt pretty good on the court in terms of my body."

Murray defeated Alexander Zverev in Western & Southern Open earlier this week to record his first win over a Top-10 player since 2017. And he’s hopeful that his body will hold up to the stresses of Grand Slam tennis in the coming weeks.

"Although the matches were still difficult and stressful, still enjoyable to be out there competing because my body was actually feeling okay. Hopefully that will be the case again next week," he said.

"To go out there on such a huge stadium and have literally no one in the stands is going to be weird. But I'm just looking forward to getting to compete in a Slam again."